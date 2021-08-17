Support Your Child's Immune System by Doing These Things

As children in the United States head back to school, it's nearly impossible to forget about the looming COVID-19 pandemic.

And with a bulk of grade-school kids still unable to get vaccinated against the virus, it's more important than ever to focus on staying healthy.

Here are six things parents can do to support their child’s immune system.

1.

Focus on adding color to their diet, Colorful plants, such as leafy greens, citrus fruits and cruciferous vegetables are high in nutrients and good for your immune system.

2.

Promote good gut health, Make sure your child is consuming an adequate amount of dietary fiber, as it will help their gut health and, in turn, their immune function.

Additionally, help develop good microbiota by giving them foods with high amounts of probiotics.

3.

Create a healthy sleep environment, Make sure your child’s bedroom is comfortable and stimulus free.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends ages 6-12 get nine to 12 hours of sleep a night and ages 13-18 are recommended eight to 10 hours.

4.

Teach them how to handle stress healthily.

, Experiencing chronic stress can cause your child’s body to lose the ability to regulate normal inflammatory responses.

5.

Keep them physically active, Small amounts of movement, such as daily family walks (not intense exercise), can benefit your child’s immune system.

6.

Lead by example, The best way to promote these healthy habits is to perform them yourself, as children are likely to model their parent’s behavior.

