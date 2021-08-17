Kansas City-area veteran reflects on chaos in Afghanistan

END OF THIS MONTH.THE EVENTS INAFGHANISTAN CAN BEDIFFICULT FOR THE MENAND WOMEN WHO SERVEDTHERE.KSHB 41 NEWS REPORTEREMMA JAMES SPO WH ITKEA LOCAL VETERAN ABOUTHOW THE COMMUNITY CANSHOW SUPPORT FORVETERANS.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Scott Weaver is the currentpresident of the local chapterof the Association of the U.S.Army.

He sntpe several yearsin Afghanistan working toestablish the Afghan NationalArmy in the early 00's."20SCOTT WEAVER, AFGHANISTANVETERAN"I think everybody wasrpsurised athe t speed ofwhich we saw a change onthe ground in terms of whatthe Afghan security forces andthe Afghan government wereable to do in the face of theTaliban."WHILE THE TALIBANTAKEOVER HAPPENEDQUICKLY - WEAVERDOESN'T WANT TO FOCUSON THE EVENT ITSELF.INSTEAD - WHAT COMESNEXT.SCOTT WEAV, ERAFGHANISTANVETERAN"What can weo das a nioatn,what should we do as a nationto create a situation gog inforward where we are bestable to advance, protect andsecure our national interestand our US personnel."HE SAID HE FEELS FORTHE MEN AND WOMENWHO SERVEDN IAFGHANISTAN THE LASTTWENTY YEARS.SCOTT WEAVER, AFGHANISTANVETERAN"Ty hedid what our nationasked them to do, they didtheir best, and they did good,they made a difference."HE ALSO WANTS SERVICEMEMBERS TO KNOW THEYMADE A DIFFERENCE INTHE LIVES OF TENS OFTHOUSANDS OF AFGHANPEOPLE.SCOTT WEAVER, AFGHANISTANVETERAN"Gave them decades of aquality of life that they maynothave seen otherwise, we diddo good, but none of us aspromis tedomorrow and noneof us is even promised tt hatomorrow is going to go theway that we hope that it wil" l.WHILE THE GLOBALEVENTS CAN SEEM FARAWAY - WEAVER WANTSTHE PEOPLE OF KANSASCITY TO KNOW THEY CANMAKE AN IMPACT IN THEIROWN WAY RIGHT HERE ATHOME.SCOTT WEAVER, AFGHANISTANVETERAN"If someone knows a veteran,knows that they served inAfghanistan, it could be assimples ajust contacting themand saying hey how are youdoing with this and givingthem an opportunity to beheard and to listen."IN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, KSHB 41 NEWS.