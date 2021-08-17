Denver7 Sports and Broncos Broadcast Productions are teaming up for a new weekly production, hosted by Alexis Perry, to break down the X’s and O’s and introduce you to your favorite players behind the mask.

All right, let's talk spora new broncos show is premhere on Denver seven calleconnected joining me now,of that show.

The broncosso Alexis tell us all abouconnected again, premierinthank you so much for haviexcited for this show, brois teaming up now with Denyear round to connect younow of course we will havecool behind the scenes, loroad trip and Minnesota isbut we'll also have some scan learn a little bit morbehind the face mask thisNick rothschild, he sat doto learn about his ties wiBucks and just how excitedbucks hoisted that NBA chathis year.

So we have amazwe're gonna be telling yeareally looking forward toin tonight.

So we're talkitalking plenty more formerby really a broncos countranything more.

This is theexactly, I think you know,we have some unique accessof get a little bit more band even though the staff,supporting this team, I thwe're going to try to do ithe broncos and it kind ofan in depth look at the pethat really, you know, makmachine really runs.

So Ieverybody is going to enjoI mentioned, it's 52 weekscraving a little broncos cwill be here for you on Tuteams. So tell me what ourGonna be getting up to.

Imean this is actually my fwith Lionel and Troy Nickhim and I actually go wayat C U Boulder, so him andrelationship as well.

AndHarris, he will actually bshow, giving some expert aguys are so funny, I actuatonight and they just cracknow they all have big perreally fun to see how theyconjunction with one anothlook forward to some greatguys year round, like I menow all look forward togetcountry connected premiereevery Tuesday at 6 30 righseven, as well as on the D