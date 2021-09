Corbyn speaks at Stop the War Coalition demo near Parliament

Former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke at a small demo by the Stop the War Coalition outside Parliament ahead of the five-hour emergency debate in the House of Commons.

Fellow speakers at the sparsely-attended protest in Westminster also include Labour MPs Richard Burgon and Zarah Sultana.

Report by Edwardst.

