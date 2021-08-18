Wednesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Advertising Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Brinker International (EAT), off about 5.6% and shares of The One Group Hospitality (STKS) down about 5% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Srax (SRAX), trading lower by about 2.8% and Izea Worldwide (IZEA), trading lower by about 1.9%.