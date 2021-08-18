Old Navy Expands Plus-Size Fashion Line

Beginning in late August, Old Navy will offer all of its women's clothing in sizes 0-28 and XS-4X in stores.

Online, up to size 30 will be available.

The clothing company's 1,200 stores will also be rearranged so that larger sizes won't be kept in a separate area.

Mannequins will soon be displayed in sizes four, 12 and 18.

As we started to understand the opportunity here, we realized a few years ago that we weren’t doing enough to really think about size inclusion and how the demographics are changing in the U.S, Nancy Green, Old Navy Chief Executive, via CNBC.

I have family members that wear plus sizes, and I can’t shop with them.

And shopping is social.

It’s something that people want to do together, Nancy Green, Old Navy Chief Executive, via CNBC.

According to Coresight Research, a retail research and advisory group.

The women's plus-size market in America is expected to grow about $32.2 billion this year.

Extended sizes has been outpacing the growth of the regular-size market, and according to our research it’s going to continue to outpace the regular-sized market, Brian Ehrig, a partner in the consumer practice of the global strategy and management consulting firm Kearney, via CNBC.

The average American is a plus size, yet only about 20% of the apparel is actually made in those sizes.

So, we have this very strange dichotomy, Brian Ehrig, a partner in the consumer practice of the global strategy and management consulting firm Kearney, via CNBC