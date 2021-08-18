School District Offers $700 to Parents Who Drive Their Kids to School

As in-person classes resume across the U.S., .

Many schools are struggling to return to pre-pandemic operations, including student transportation.

Schools that have the means have begun to offer monetary incentives to parents... .

... to entice them to transport their own kids to campus.

Delaware is currently facing a bus driver shortage, EastSide Charter School, Statement, via CBS News.

EastSide wants to pay you $700 for the year for dropping off and picking up each child from school (example — if you have 3 children we would give you $2,100), EastSide Charter School, Statement, via CBS News.

School officials blame the pandemic for the shortage of drivers.

Typically there have been bus driver shortages at the beginning of the school year during the last few years, but the pandemic exacerbated that, Curt Macysyn, National School Transportation Association, via CBS News.

Other industries, including the service industry, are experiencing similar shortages.

We are challenged like a lot of industries are challenged, Curt Macysyn, National School Transportation Association, via CBS News.

Schools unable to offer cash incentives have simply informed students that they cannot be accommodated.

We're asking you to please drive your child to school, Merv Daugherty, Chesterfield, VA School Superintendent, via CBS News.

Parents have expressed exasperation over the added stress to an already complex back-to-school season.

I'm a mother — a single mother of six kids at two different schools.

I work two jobs.

I can't get them to and from school every day, LaTavia Steel, Parent, via CBS News