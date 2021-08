Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose grandson appeals for DNA test of his ashes| Oneindia News

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grandson Surya Kumar Bose has made an appeal for DNA testing of the ashes that have been interred in Renkoji temple, in an attempt to put a lid on the controversies surrounding his "disappearance".

#Netaji #Bose #RenkojiTemple