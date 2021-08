WNY schools experiencing substitute teacher shortage, now hiring

On buses, in the cafeteria and on cleaning duty, but there’s also a big need in classrooms.

BEEN TAKING A CLOSER LOOK ATSHORTAGES MANY SCHOOLS AREDEALING WITH BEFORE KIDS COMEBACK.

WE TOUCHED ON CLEANINGSUPPLIES YESTERDAY - AND WEALL KNOW ABOUT THE BUS DRIVERSHORTAGE ALMOST EVERY DISTRICTIS EXPERIENCING.

ON TOP OFTHAT SOME SCHOOLS ARE ALSOLOOKING FOR MORE HELP IN TCAFETERIA.SO FAR, NONE OF THESESHORTAGES HAVE*DIRECTLYIMPACTE* YOUR KIDS' ABILITYTO LEARN IN THE CLASSROOM.

BUTTODAY'S MIGHT.

THIS MORNING,WE'RE LEARNING: TWO-THIRDS OFDISTRICT LEADERS-- ACROSS THECOUNTRY SAY: THEY'RE "SHORTTEACHERS." WHILE THEY SAY THISIS NOT A PRODUCT OF THEPANDEMIC -- IT'S ACCELERATINGA DESERT OF EDUCATORS.THE NUMBER ONE REASON THATEDUCATORS ARE TELING US, THEIREXPERIENCE IN THE SHORTAGE ISTHE LACK OF QUALIFIEDCANDIDATES.

2:29 SO ONE OF THETHINGS WE KNOW IS THAT WE'RESEEING FEWER PEOPLE INTERESTEDIN GOING INTO THE TEACHINGPROFESSION.

AND THAT IN FAIS INCREASING THROUGH THEPANDEMIC.

SCHOOL LEADERS ALSOSAY: COVID SAFETY-- AND THE"OVERALL WORK ENVIRONMENT":--ARE ALSO FUELING CONCERNS--OVER RETURNING TO THECLASSROOM.

BUT THERE'S ANOTHERWAY-- SCHOOLS HERE IN WESTERNNEW YORK -- ARE TRYING TO GETAROUND THE SHORTAGE.

TAYLOREPPS IS DIGGING INTO THAT FORUSED AND KATIE GOOD MORNINGWEEK WE'VE BEEN TELLING YOUABOUT THOSE JOB OPPORTUNITIESON THE SERVICE SIDE OFTHINGS..

ON BUSES AND IN THECAFETERIA, BUT THERE'S ALSO ABIG NEED IN CLASSROOMS..

I'VEBEEN TALKING TO SCHOOLDISTRICT LEADERS ALL WEEK LONG-- WHO SAY SUBSTITUTE TEACHERSMAY BE NEEDED THIS YEAR MORETHAN EVER.JOHN "WHEN YOU HAVE A DISTRICTTHAT'S OUR SIZE, PLUS 4,000STUDENTS, WE NEED TO SUPERVISEAND TEACH THOSE STUDENTS, SOIN ORDER TO DO THAT WE NEED AGOOD POOL OF SUBSTITUTES." :08AT JAMESTOWN PUBLIC SCHOOLS,DEPARTMENT HEADS ARE WORKINGTO COVER ALL THEBASES..DIRECTOR OF HUMANRESOURCES JOHN PANEBIANCO SAYSTHEY HAVE A NUMBER OF OPENPOSITIONS..

JOHN "BUS DRIVERS,CUSTODIAL WORKERS, FOODSERVICE AND PARAPROFESSIONALS" :05 AND SUBSTITUTETEACHERS..PANEB IANCO SAYSTHEY ALWAYS NEED SUBS, BUTTHIS YEAR, IT'S MORE LIKELYTHEY'LL NEED PEOPLE ONSTANDBY.

JOHN "IT'S IMPORTANTFOR US TO HAVE ENOUGHSUBSTITUTES IN THE DISTRICT TOCOVER IF STAFF CAN'T BE INBUILDINGS, FOR EXAMPLE INCASES OF ILLNESS.

IT'S ALSOIMPORTANT TO ASSURE THAT THEDISTRICT IS FOLLOWING CDC ANDHEALTH DEPARTMENT GUIDELINES.":16 HE SAYS IT'S TOUGH FINDINGPEOPLE WHEN SCHOOLS EVERYWHEREHAVE THE SAME NEEDS..

JOHN"NATIONALLY, IT'S DIFFICULT TOFILL ALL POSITIONS IN ALLDISTRICTS AND WE'RE NODIFFERENT THAN EVERYBODY ELSE,WE HAVE A CERTAIN POOL OFAPPLICANTS AND EVERYONE'STRYING TO GET THOSE APPLICANTSIN OUR DISTRICT." :15PANEBIANCO SAYS THEY ALSO NEEDMUSIC TEACHERS, SPANISHTEACHERS AND SPECIAL EDTEACHERS.

IT'S THE SAMESITUATION IN NIAGARA FALLS ANDIN SOME CASES NOT HAVING THESEPOSITIONS FILLED IS NOT ANOPTION..

LAURRIE "THERE ARESPECIAL NEEDS IN PRE-KCLASSROOMS, IN A PRE-K CLASSHAVING TWO ASSOCIATES IN THECLASSROOM IS A NECESSITYACCORDING TO THE REGULATIONS,SO WE NEED EVERYONE." :13PANEBIANCO SAYS JAMESTOWNSCHOOLS ARE WORKING ONCOMPETITIVE WAGES TO ATTRACTAPPLICANTS..

PAY FORSUBSTITUTE TEACHERS VARIESBASED ON CERTIFICATION..A NDRANGES FROM 85 TO 105 DOLLARSA DAY ACCORDING TO THEIRWEBSITE.

THEY NEED THESETEACHERS BEFORE THE FIRST DAYOF SCHOOL ON SEPTEMBER FIRSTJOHN "WE HAVE OPENINGS ANDWE'RE WAITING FOR THE CALLS.":02IF YOU HEAD OVER TO HIRING 716DOT COM YOU CAN FIND ALL OFTHE STORIES I DID THIS WEEK ONBACK TO SCHOOL JOBOPPORTUNITIES WHETHER IT'S INTHE CLASSROOM OR PROVIDINGSERVICES& SOMETIMES THEY EVENNEED SUBSTITUTES FOR THESERVICE JOBS!

