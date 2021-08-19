Remembering Officer Ella French: Hundreds To Gather For Slain Officer's Funeral

Hundreds of police officers, community members, and family will gather Thursday morning at St.
Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel to say their final goodbyes to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.
CBS 2's Asal Razaei reports.
Hundreds of people flocked to a lemonade stand in Edison Park Tuesday to honor fallen Officer Ella French.