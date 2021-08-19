Remembering Officer Ella French: Hundreds To Gather For Slain Officer's Funeral
Hundreds of police officers, community members, and family will gather Thursday morning at St.

Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel to say their final goodbyes to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

CBS 2's Asal Razaei reports.