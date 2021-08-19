Thursday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: APP, DIBS

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Applovin Corp (APP), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CFO Herald Y.

Chen purchased 25,000 shares of APP, for a cost of $60.00 each, for a total investment of $1.5M.

So far Chen is in the green, up about 10.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $66.48.

Applovin Corp is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Chen made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.53M shares at a cost of $61.01 a piece.

And at 1stdibs.

Om (DIBS), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer David S.

Rosenblatt who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $14.94 each, for a total investment of $1.49M.

1stdibs.

Om Inc is trading down about 1.4% on the day Thursday.