Labour continue to call for Foreign Secretary resignation

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds echoes calls from colleague Lisa Nandy for Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to resign over his handling of Afghanistan withdrawal.

He calls Raab's conduct "awful" and says the government should also be doing more to support veterans of the war in Afghanistan, particularly in light of the ending of British involvement in the country.

Report by Edwardst.

