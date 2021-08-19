State health department officials provide update on COVID-19

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19.
This is the full news conference.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19.
This is the full news conference.
The state's top health official has recommended that there be a mask mandate in schools, but the state has not issued such a..
A little more than 40% of all ICU beds in the state are filled with COVID patients.