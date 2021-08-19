Bears Training Camp: Justin Fields Back At Practice

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was back on the field and should be good to go Saturday for the Bears second preseason game, with starter Andy Dalton playing at least a quarter and a half against the Bills.
CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.
