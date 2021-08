Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari died after falling from US plane | Oneindia News

Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari died when he fell from a US plane as he was trying to escape Afghanistan.

Anwari was one of thousands of Afghans who flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, the day after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital.

