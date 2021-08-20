Midnight in the Switchgrass Movie Clip - Do You Copy?

Midnight in the Switchgrass Movie Clip - Do You Copy?

- Plot synopsis: Bruce Willis (Die Hard franchise) and Megan Fox (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen) lead a powerful cast including Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood), Lukas Haas (Inception), and Colson Baker (Bird Box) in this gritty and intense crime-thriller.

While in Florida on another case, FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox) cross paths with state cop Crawford (Hirsch), who’s investigating a string of female murders that appear to be related.

Lombardo and Crawford team up for an undercover sting, but it goes horribly wrong, plunging Lombardo into grave danger and pitting Crawford against a serial killer in a twisted game of cat and mouse.

▶ Starring: Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Lukas Hass, Colson Baker ▶ Directed by: Randall Emmett