My Boyfriend Gave Birth To Our Baby | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

A TRANSGENDER couple who have just welcomed their first biological child into the world have been defending their choice to become parents against online haters.

Rodrigo and Ellen first spoke online, and after meeting in person, instantly fell in love.

They were open and honest with each other about their pasts; Ellen was born biologically male and Rodrigo was born biologically female.

Rodrigo told Truly: "When she told me that she was a trans woman, it was something really natural.

I was already in love with the person she was, so for me that wasn't a problem." As the couple's feelings and relationship developed, they both realised they wanted children and after six months of trying, Rodrigo became pregnant.

Ellen said: "My biggest dream has always been to be a mother and literally to have a daughter." With both of their dreams becoming true, the couple took their news online and opened up about becoming parents.

However, they suffered huge backlash: "The comments are something that makes us very sad because we are a couple who aren't doing anything wrong.

We just decided to have our baby and we are being criticised for that." Despite the online hate they have suffered, Rodrigo and Ellen are today heading to their first baby photoshoot in order to continue celebrating their growing family.

The couple added: "Before judging, try to look around you and be more open-minded." https://www.instagram.com/gestacaotrans/