R. Kelly Trial: Jurors Hear Testimony About Kelly's Marriage To Late Singer Aaliyah

Friday, during day three of R.
Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn, jurors heard testimony about Kelly's marriage to the late singer Aaliyah when she was 15 years old; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Friday, during day three of R.
Kelly's sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn, jurors heard testimony about Kelly's marriage to the late singer Aaliyah when she was 15 years old; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
The trial of disgraced R&B singer, R. Kelly has begun and evidence and testimonies are being rehashed as both the prosecution and..
Kelly is accused of bribing a city official with $500 to provide a fake ID for the 15-year-old girl, so they could get married..