Don’t take ivermectin bought at feed store to combat COVID-19

CLINTON WITH MORE ON THISDRUG AND WHAT ITS DOING TOPEOPLE..

PEOPLE ARE APPARENTLYTAKING A DRUG MEANT IN MT OSCASES FOR ANIMALS.AND TAKING TOO MUCH COULD BEDANGEROUS.THE MISSISSIPPI POISONCONTROL CENTERAY SS ABOUT70% OF THEIR RECENT CALLSARE FROM PEOPLE TAKINGIVERMECTIN.IVERMECTIN IS A COMMON DG RUUSED FOR ANIMALS THATFIGHTS INFECTIONTHIS CAN BE BOUGHT AT MOSTLIVESTOCK SUPPLY STORE S.THE DRUG IS FDA APPROVED FORHUMAN USE IN SMALLER DOSESLIKE TABLETS AND TOPICALOINTMENT S.DOCTOR DOBBS BROUGHT THEISSUE UP TS HIWEEK ANDEXPLAINS THAT NORMALLYWHEN DOCTORS USEIVERMECTIN FOR HUMAN USE ITIS A SINGLE DOSE.<"IT CAN BE DANGEROUS TO GETTHE WRONG DOSAGE OFSOMETHING THAT'S MEANT FORA HORSE OR AOW