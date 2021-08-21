Nursing homes concerned about Biden's vaccine mandate

Some in the nursing home industry are concerned about President Joe Biden’s requirement that all nursing home staff members be vaccinated.
Facilities have a lot to lose – including federal funding if those new requirements aren’t met.
The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities..
Biden’s mandate requiring all nursing home staff get vaccinated has local leaders concerned