Drug regulator clears Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine for adults & children over 12 | Oneindia News

Yesterday, India's drug regulator approved Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid-19 DNA vaccine for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine against coronavirus.

#ZydusCadila #ZyCoVD #VaccinesForChildren