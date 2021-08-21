Afghanistan: Airforce’s special flight evacuates around 85 Indians from Kabul | Oneindia News

According to sources, an Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul this morning with 85 people on board; Today, an official of the Taliban told Reuters that they will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members; 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora; According to IMD, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi-NCR.

#Afghnaistan #IndiansInKabul #Airforce