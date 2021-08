IAF flight evacuates 168 passengers including 107 Indians from Afghanistan | Watch | Oneindia News

Today, an Indian Air Force repatriation flight evacuated 168 passengers, including 107 Indians, from Afghanistan.

The flight, which was also carrying two Afghan senators and 24 Afghan Sikhs, landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad.

