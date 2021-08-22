Rev. Jesse Jackson And Wife Jacqueline Both Test Positive For COVID-19

Civil rights leader Rev.
Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have tested positive for COVID-19, and are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for..