Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Jacqueline Resting Comfortably After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

The family of the Rev.
Jesse Jackson issued an encouraging update late Sunday about the civil rights leader and his wife, Jacqueline, in their fight against COVID-19.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
The family of the Rev.
Jesse Jackson issued an encouraging update late Sunday about the civil rights leader and his wife, Jacqueline, in their fight against COVID-19.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.
The Reverand Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been..
Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have tested positive for COVID-19, and are being treated at..