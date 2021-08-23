Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Jacqueline Resting Comfortably After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife Jacqueline Resting Comfortably After Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

The family of the Rev.

Jesse Jackson issued an encouraging update late Sunday about the civil rights leader and his wife, Jacqueline, in their fight against COVID-19.

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.