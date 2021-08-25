Rev. Jesse Jackson Reports Doing 'Fairly Well' As He Is Hospitalized For COVID-19

From his hospital bed on Tuesday, the Rev.
Jesse Jackson said he is doing "fairly well" as he fights COVID-19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
CBS 2's Jim Williams reports Reverend Jackson is responding well to treatment at Northwestern Hospital.
The family of the Rev. Jesse Jackson issued an encouraging update late Sunday about the civil rights leader and his wife,..