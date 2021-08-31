Rev. Jesse Jackson's Wife, Jacqueline, Moved Out Of ICU As She Battles COVID-19

Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev.
Jesse Jackson, has been moved out of the ICU as she and her husband both battle COVID-19.
Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev.
Jesse Jackson, has been moved out of the ICU as she and her husband both battle COVID-19.
Nearly a week after his family revealed he had been hospitalized with COVID-19, civil rights leader Rev Jesse Jackson has been..
A plea was issued for prayers Wednesday night for the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, who are both battling COVID-19.