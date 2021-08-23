NYC Homecoming Concert Ends Abruptly Due to Storm Henri

The finale to New York City's Homecoming Week, the We Love NYC Homecoming Concert, came to an abrupt ending last night due to tropical storm Henri.

Right smack in the middle of Barry Manilow's 'Can't Smile Without You' performance, the more than 22,000 guests on NYC's Great Lawn, Central Park were asked to 'calmly find their nearest exit.'

Still, despite the abbreviation fans witnessed a stellar show.

Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson backed by the NY Philharmonic left fans in happy tears.

Concert Curator and legendary Sony chief, Clive Davis introduced his long-time client and friend Carlos Santana who proceeded to rock the house with Rob Thomas.

Senator Chuck Schumer intro'd rock legends Journey, LL Cool J and friends; Fat Joe, Reverend Run, Grandmaster Flash, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes and French Montana was the hip-hop performance of the decade.

Other great acts included Earth, Wind and Fire, Babyface Edmonds, and Country-star Kane Brown.