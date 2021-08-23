Henri makes landfall in northeastern United States as tropical storm

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island.
Just prior, it was packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 100 kilometres per hour .
Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island.
Just prior, it was packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 100 kilometres per hour .
Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall in Rhode Island. The storm system brought heavy winds and rains to the area as it began..
Henri has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar says the storm’s..