Palm Beach County School District mask mandate takes effect today

Beginning today, all Palm Beach County School District students are required to wear facial coverings while inside school district buildings or on school district transportation.

THE SCHOOL BOARDVOTED TO GO AGAINST ETHSTATE'S EXECUTIVE ORDERS ANDREQUIRE FACE MASKS FORLL ASTUDENTS WITH NO EXCEPTION.S.CITING THE SKYROCKETINGCOVID-19 CASES IN SCHOOLS.PARENTS CAN NO LONGER OPTTHEICHR ILD OUT OF THEREQUIREMENT UNLESS THEY HAVE AMEDICAL CONDITION ORDISABILITY APPROVED THROUGHTHEIR EDUCATIONAL PLAN.

SCHOOLBOARD MEMBERAR BBARA MCQUINNWHARD MEMBERAR BBARA MCQUINNO REPRESENTS THE NORTHCOUNTY AREA SAYS PRINCIPALSARE AT THEIR BREAKING POINT..AND THIS IS ONE THING THEYAN CDO TO TRY TO SLOW THE SPADRERIGHT NOW THEY ARE USI ENGVERYSTAFF MEMBER THEY HAVE TO DOCONTACT TRACING.

BECAUSE IT ISTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT THATDECIDES THEY ARE QUARANTINED,BUT IN THE MEANTIME THESCHOOLS ARE DOING THE CONTACTTRACING AND THE ONES TSEOTHEM HOME.

ITS A FULL METIWHEN THEY NEED TO BE FOCUSGINON HOW DO WE PROVIDE ACADEMICINSTRUCTION TO KIDS WITHOUTTHE ABILITY TO PRODEVIDISTANCE LEARNING.IN ITS LETTER TO PARENTS..DISTRICT LEADERS SAY THEYUNDERSTAND THE STRONG EMOTIONSON BOTH SIDES OF THIS ISSU..E.AND SOME PARENTS HAVE SAIDTHEY DO NOT PLAN TO HAVE THEIRKIDS COMPLY.F ITHEY DON'T..THE DISTRICT IS REFERRING TOITS CODE OF CONDUCT FOR NEXTSTEPS.'YOU ARE NOT A HORSE.

