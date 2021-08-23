Dentists reveal whether you should try new toothpaste TikTok hack

TikTok users are putting their toothpaste and mouthwash in a clear container for an aesthetic effect, but dentists are warning that it could give them yellow teeth.While putting toothpaste and mouthwash into a clear container certainly makes for a prettier-looking bathroom, there's a reason why toothpaste isn't sold in clear packaging.According to Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin's TikTok, "the ingredients of toothpaste aren't UV-stable so exposing them to light can make them ineffective".TikTok users are putting their toothpaste and mouthwash in a clear container for an aesthetic effect, but dentists are warning that it could give them yellow teeth."Every time I see this, I [think], if this worked they would have pushed this already," a commenter on Dr. Mohiuddin's TikTok said.

"Something isn't right"."Why do people want to go through so much work to fix something that isn't broken?" another person lamented.Regardless of how much free time you have or whether you think you've outsmarted capitalism with this DIY hack, dentists do not recommend trying it.

"it's kind of been one of those things that have been refined for many, many years to make sure as far as like the materials inside are at the right proportions"