Don Everly, of the Rock ’N’ Roll Duo the Everly Brothers, Dies at 84

The musician died on Saturday, according to an announcement on the group’s official Instagram.

Everly, along with his brother Phil, topped the charts in the late 1950s, with songs like “Bye Bye Love” and “Wake Up Little Susie.”.

The duo was called the “most important vocal duo in rock” by ‘Rolling Stone.’.

Everly was born in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, but soon moved to Chicago, where his younger brother was born.

The brothers were credited as influencing the likes of The Beatles, the Beach Boys and many others.

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star.

The Everly Brothers were a big influence on us and we learned a lot from their beautiful harmonies.

, Brian Wilson, via Twitter.

The duo had a very public breakup in 1973 during a concert in California, but reunited a decade later.

They also won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.

As a singer, songwriter, and guitar innovator, Don Everly was one of the most talented and impactful artists in popular music history, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young, via Twitter