FDA final approval may boost confidence in COVID-19 vaccines

A major step forward.
The Food and Drug Administration giving full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older.
This comes as efforts continue to get more people vaccinated.
Jeremy Chen reports.
A major step forward.
The Food and Drug Administration giving full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older.
This comes as efforts continue to get more people vaccinated.
Jeremy Chen reports.
FDA Grants Full Approval , to Pfizer-BioNTech’s , COVID-19 Vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted
full..