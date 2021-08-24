Henri Floods Major Parkways

There were closures on the major parkways due to flooding and cleanup from Tropical Storm Henri.
But why do these vital traffic arteries get cut off when there is significant rainfall?
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
There were closures on the major parkways due to flooding and cleanup from Tropical Storm Henri.
But why do these vital traffic arteries get cut off when there is significant rainfall?
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Flooding is a major problem in Westchester County, with many parkways impassable. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.