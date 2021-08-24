Airbnb to Host 20,000 Afghan Refugees

With thousands of people scrambling to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the country, Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
With thousands of people scrambling to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the country, Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Meanwhile, a $60 million Tahoe listing is poised to set a new real estate record even as smoke chokes the area.