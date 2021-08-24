Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 25, 2021

10 Lego Games With The Best Roster Of Characters

Credit: WatchMojo
Welcome to MojoPlays, and today, we’re taking a look at the 10 Lego Games With the Best Roster of Characters!

For this list, we’re taking a look at character grids in Lego games that were the most ambitious, diverse, and fun to play with.

Our list includes “Lego Jurassic World” (2015), “Lego The Hobbit” (2014), “Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2” (2017), “Lego Marvel Super Heroes” (2013), “Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga” (2007) and more!

