The onset of summer triggers their depression symptoms in about 10% of people who have Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Bitter cold inches of snowdays.

The weather in wintelevel of depression and pe10% of people with seasonaget it in the reverse thetheir depression symptoms.weather that contributes tthe longer days of summersmoke.

And of course wildfloss.

Lots of people relisheat.

But for those that dcan become truly oppressivbecome reclusive hiding ouconditioning because of thdo not exercise as frequenfewer endorphins releasedto cook, some people may rfast food alternatives.

Otto some are sad include vaschedules, body image issuand having to entertain thof school.

If you think yoby summer, seasonal effecthelp and talk to a professto get enough sleep and keand don't forget the seasohere in Montana.

I'm meteo