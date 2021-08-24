CIA Director and Taliban Leader Meet as U.S. Evacuation Deadline Looms

On August 23, a U.S. official said that CIA Director William Burns met with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul.

NPR reports that it was the highest level meeting between the Biden administration and the Taliban since the group took power in Afghanistan on Aug.

15.

According to NPR, no specifics were offered in terms of where the meeting took place or what exactly was discussed.

In February 2020, the Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban calling for all U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by May of 2021.

Now, the most pressing issue remains whether the U.S. airlift operation will continue beyond President Biden's self-imposed Aug.

31 deadline.

President Biden has left open the possibility of extending that deadline.

However, the Taliban have said that a continued U.S. presence would be met with unspecified consequences.

According to NPR, the Pentagon has daily contact with the Taliban at the Kabul airport.

Armed Taliban members are effectively performing crowd control at the airport, while the U.S. conducts its airlift operation.

