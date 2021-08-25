Wednesday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Precious Metals

Helping drag down the group were shares of Express, down about 10.2% and shares of Urban Outfitters down about 8.5% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 3.9% and Caledonia Mining, trading lower by about 3.8%.