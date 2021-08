Diane Abbott hails election of first female Unite leader

Labour MP Diane Abbott has welcomed the election of Sharon Graham as the first female leader of the Unite union, saying she is "going to get the support of all of us on the Left".

"I think it's significant that Sharon is a woman candidate who was able to see off two male candidates and I think it's great that she's now the general secretary of Unite." she said.

Report by Buseld.

