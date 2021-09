'Who wants a car that might set your house on fire?' What GM's Bolt recall could mean for EV future

A costly recall effort is underway for General Motors.

The automaker announced that the Chevy Bolt battery can catch fire while charging, saying that all 143,000 Bolt electric vehicles need their battery modules replaced.

Every model from 2017 to 2022.

As a result, the company projects a total loss of about $1.8 billion.

The recall is getting mixed reaction among metro Detroiters and questions about the future of electric vehicles arise.