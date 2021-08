Port Barre school going virtual due to COVID outbreaks

CAN CAUSE SERIOUS HARM COVIDCASES ARE ON THE RISEN I KTHROUGH 12 SCHOOLS STATEWIDEMORE THAN 6100 CASES.BEEN REPORTED AMONG STUDENTS SOFAR THIS SCHOOL YEAR THREE’S ONTHE STREET.I’M ON BDOY REPORTS FROM ONESCHOOL IN ST.LANDRY PARISH ALREADY FEELINGTHE IMPACTS.WELL THE DOORS HERE AT PORTBARRE HIGH WILL REMAIN CLOSE TOSTUDENTS FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKSA FEW STAFF MEMBERS AS WELL ASSTUDENTS TESTING POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.SATIN THEIR SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER,DONNIE PERRON SAYS THREE FACULTYMEMBERS AND 15 STUDENTS TESTEDPOSITIVE AT PORT BREAR.HE FELT THE SUPERINTENDENT MADETHE RIGHT CALL.HAVING Y KNOWOU MASS KIDS, YOUKNOW BEING INFECTED SO I THINKIT WAS A GOOD DECISION.MEANWHILE PARENTS ONLINEEXPRESNGSI THEIR CONCERNS ABOUTGOING VIRTUAL WITHOUT INTERNETHOTSPOTS OR CHROMEBOOKS.EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE THEM.AND IF THEY DON’T FOR SOMEREASON HAVE THEM, YOU KNOW, THEYTHEY WON’T PENALIZE A LITTLEREMO COMMAPS AND BUT WE HOPE ANDTHEY’LL ALL HAVE THEM, YOU KNOW,BUT TOMORROW FRIDAY STAFFMEMBERS NOT AFFECTED BYQUARANTINING OR THE VIRUS WILLBE WORKING VIRTUALLY FROMSCHOOL.WE’LL SEE.VIRTUAL LEARNING WILL BEGINTOMORROW WITH ATTENTIVE INPERSON LEARNING DATE ONSEPTEMBER 7 THE REASON ON THESTREET IN PORT BARRETT EMA