‘High terror threat’ at Kabul Airport, warns US & Allies, ask citizens to leave | Oneindia News

Western nations warned their citizens to immediately leave the surrounds of Kabul airport over a terrorist threat; Brother of famed commander Ahmad Shah Massoud said that resistance to the Taliban has spread extensively across Afghanistan; Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that Navjot Sidhu should dismiss his advisers; Data due August 31 will likely show GDP expanded 21% in the April to June quarter from a year ago.

