PM: Time left for Afghanistan evacuation 'quite short'

The Prime Minister has said the "overwhelming majority" of eligible people had been airlifted from Afghanistan, but conceded that the time left before the evacuation deadline, was "quite short." While visiting a military base in London today, Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the British troops and officials who have been working on Operation Pitting, saying "there's been nothing like it in terms of speed and scale in our lifetime".

Report by Buseld.

