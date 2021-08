Dog missing for two days rescued from storm drain

We have a condensed video of the rescue operation to save Zoey, the 15-year-old dog stuck in the storm drain.

The operation lasted over 10 hours.

Once again, we just want to acknowledge the incredible work from our Technical Rescue Team, the additional AFD units, and the other City of Arlington, TX - City Hall agencies which contributed to Zoey’s rescue.

Video credit ArlingtonTx Fire