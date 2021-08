PM condemns 'barbaric' terrorist attack at Kabul airport

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK's Afghanistan evacuation mission will continue, despite a "barbaric" terrorist attack at Kabul airport.

"Clearly, what this attack shows is the importance of continuing that work in as fast and efficient manner as possible in the hours that remain to us and that's what we're going to do," he said.

Report by Buseld.

