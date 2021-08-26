Windows link 'accidental artist' to beloved Covington educator

What started as a way to liven up a birthday party has become an effort to add art to a local neighborhood while paying homage to a beloved community member.

"I guess I'm an artist.

Like,the accidentalartist."NINA EDWARDS STARTED PAINTINGLAST SPRING AFTER GETTINGFURLOUGHED FROM HER JOB.THESECOLORFUL WINDOWS ALONRUG SSELLSTREET ARE HER LATESTCREATIONS."We've changed the area.

Thelook of it.

You know, theblock up the street, theyot pplants.

Beautiful plan."ts"This is what we came upwith."Th "e artwork is also a windowinto the life of an importantperson from Covington's past -African American educatorAnnieHargraves.""Everybodyoved lher."HARGRAVES WAS PAT HERNDON'SSECOND-GRADE TEACHER IN 5919.SHE TAUGHT HUNDREDS OFCHILDREN OVER NEARLY FORTYARYES.HERNDON SAYS HARGRAVESALSO LOOKED AFTER KIDS IN THISCOVINGTON PARK THAT WAS LATERNAMED FORHER."Every summer after - youknow, she'd alyswa have a bigparty for every kid thatas wup on the park withher."A BIG PARTY AT THIS HSEOUACROSS THE STREET -- WHEREHARGRAVES LIVED.AND WHERETHESE WINDOWS CAME FROM AFTERTHE CUENRRT OWNER REPLACEDTHEM DURINGREMODELING.It " brings joy to your heartto know that you can dosomething that these windowswill stand the test oftime."THE CONNECTION TO HARGRAVESFILLS HER ARHET TO ALMOSTOVERFLOWING." It makes you feel spealci.Oh Lord.

As a young Blackwoman, justot know thathert ewas somebody who invested inpeleop.

I'm sorry.

As a young Blackwoman, justot know thathert ewas somebody who invested inpeleop.

I'm sorry.

And I wasable to keta something fromthat and make somethingbeautil.fu"beautiful."somethingbeautiful."