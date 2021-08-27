Dozens Killed in Kabul Suicide Bomb Blast

The Pentagon says thousands of evacuees are still being processed at Kabul's international airport after nearby attacks killed several U.S. service members and many more Afghan civilians.
Steve Dorsey reports.
(8-26-21)
President Joe Biden promised to finish the withdrawal of American citizens and others from Afghanistan, despite the suicide bomb..
Two suicide bombers and gunmen have attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport. transforming a scene of desperation..
An explosion outside Kabul's airport amid the huge evacuation effort from Afghanistan appeared to be caused by a suicide bomb, U.S...