Kabul Blast: Joe Biden vows to hunt down ISIS | Oneindia News

After multiple blasts claimed Afghan and US lives, American President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to complete the evacuation of Americans and their allies from Afghanistan.

Biden addressed those responsible for the attack, saying, “We will not forgive.

We will not forget.

We will hunt you down and make you pay.” #Kabulairportblast #JoeBiden #ISIS