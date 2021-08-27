2022 Kia Sorento PHEV Design Preview

The Plug-in Hybrid is the second electrified drivetrain in the Sorento line-up and sits alongside the low-emissions Sorento Hybrid.

The latest addition to the range blends a powerful 1.6-litre T-GDi Turbocharged Direct injection petrol engine with a high capacity battery pack and high output electric motor, allowing the driver to complete an average daily commute to work purely on all-electric, zero emissions power.

And the low CO2 emissions of the all-new Sorento Plug-in Hybrid makes it attractive for business users, thanks to its super low company car Benefit-in-Kind taxation rates.

While many plug-in hybrid vehicles result in compromise, the fourth generation Sorento was designed from the beginning to accommodate electrified powertrains and deliver spacious accommodation for up to seven occupants.

The larger body and all-new platform ensure that the latest iteration of the Sorento is one of the most spacious, practical and versatile electrified models on the market.